Experience the TMM Difference on Your Next BVI Charter!

Discover the TMM Difference: Premier Yacht Charters in the BVI

For over four decades, TMM Yacht Charters has been turning sailing dreams into reality in the beautiful British Virgin Islands. Established in 1979, TMM has earned a reputation for personalized service, local expertise, and a well-maintained fleet of monohulls and catamarans that caters to both seasoned sailors and first-time charterers.

Personalized Service from a Trusted Team

At TMM, the charter experience is defined by personal attention. From the initial inquiry to the final day of your voyage, the TMM team is committed to ensuring a smooth, enjoyable, and memorable journey. Whether you need help selecting the perfect yacht or are planning a special occasion at sea, you can expect one-on-one support from a team that genuinely cares about your experience.

A Modern, Versatile Fleet

TMM offers a carefully curated fleet of 35 yachts, including:

Modern and spacious 3-6 cabin sailing catamarans and power vessels

Premium, late-model vessels such as three 2025 Lagoon 46’s, a 2025 Lagoon 42, and a 2024 Fountaine Pajot MY5 motor yacht

The newest addition for 2025: Pegasus – a brand new model Lagoon 43 sailing catamaran arrives November 15, 2025.

Each yacht is well-equipped, featuring air conditioning, generators, and watermakers as standard for a fully self-sufficient sailing experience. TMM’s online calendar provides up-to-date availability, making it easy to plan and secure your ideal boat and itinerary.

A Proven, Customer-Focused Process

TMM has facilitated charters for over 45 years since its founding, with a strong client return rate—a testament to the quality of both its fleet and service. The booking process is designed to be simple and transparent:

Choose your preferred yacht and travel dates Place a 7-day hold while you finalize your plans Submit a sailing resume, or request a skipper if needed Confirm your reservation with a deposit

From there, the TMM team remains available to assist with travel logistics, provisioning, or even arranging American Sailing Association (ASA) certification if desired.

Embark on a Seamless Charter Experience

Your journey begins the moment you arrive in Tortola. TMM offers a smooth check-in process, including full yacht and chart briefings, and even a check-out sail to ensure your comfort and readiness. Additional services—such as water taxi transfers, provisioning packages, and optional crew—are available to enhance your experience.

Sample Itinerary Highlights

A typical weeklong bareboat itinerary might include:

Sailing from Road Town to Norman Island for snorkeling and calm anchorages

Exploring Salt Island and the famous RMS Rhone shipwreck

Visiting Virgin Gorda’s iconic Baths and enjoying seaside dining

Spending a day in remote Anegada, known for lobster, beaches, and wildlife

Cruising through Marina Cay, Jost Van Dyke, Peter Island, and Trellis Bay

Returning to Road Town at the end of your journey

Each charter is customizable to your interests, whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both.

Why Sail with TMM?

Over 45 years of experience in the British Virgin Islands

A dedicated, knowledgeable, and friendly team

A modern, well-maintained fleet suited to a variety of group sizes and preferences

A high percentage of returning clients and positive testimonials

Easy, transparent booking and excellent support throughout your charter

Ready to plan your next sailing adventure?

TMM Yacht Charters

+1 800-633-0155

www.sailtmm.com

charter@sailtmm.com

With TMM, you’ll experience the British Virgin Islands as they were meant to be explored—by sea, at your own pace, and with a team that’s with you every nautical mile.