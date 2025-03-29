Chillaxin’ Charters Can Make Your BVI Vacation Dreams Come True!

Set Sail and Chillax with Chillaxin’ Charters

Chillaxin’ Charters, led by Robyn McCarty, offers luxury crewed yacht vacations in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, delivering personalized service that takes care of every detail. Their itineraries combine the best of both regions, with smooth sailing through the Sir Francis Drake Channel, pristine beaches, and endless activities.

Why Choose Chillaxin’ Charters?

Chillaxin’ Charters provides intimate knowledge of the islands, making them stand out from big-box brokers. Their passion for yachts and the BVI ensures guests experience top-notch service, whether you prefer sipping a Painkiller at a beach bar or snorkeling vibrant reefs.

Sample Itinerary Highlights:

As you scroll through a Sample BVI Charter Itinerary, know that along the way, your chef will be preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for you to enjoy aboard. Some all-inclusive boat chartering the BVI will offer a “Half-Board” or “Local Fare” rate to provide a slight break in price if you plan to eat/drink a few meals ashore.

The crew will be checking in with you each morning to map out “the plan for the day”. The best part about making a plan on your personal charter is that it can be changed at any time, depending on the group’s island vibe! Slow down or speed up the pace, eat ashore or set up a beach picnic for a change of pace…anything is possible within your particular boat’s capacity. (Keep it realistic, though – not every boat is filming a “Below Deck” episode! )

Cross the Sir Francis Drake Channel to Norman Island. Snorkel at The Caves and enjoy Pirates Bight’s beach bar. Day 2: Visit Willy T’s floating bar and explore Salt Island’s Wreck of The Rhone. Overnight at Cooper Island Beach Club.

Discover The Baths at Virgin Gorda, then head to Leverick Bay for shopping and pirate-themed fun. Day 4: Sail to Anegada for kite surfing, lobster dinners, and pristine beaches.

Explore Scrub Island and Trellis Bay or snorkel at The Dogs. Day 6: Relax at Jost Van Dyke’s famous White Bay Beach and hit beach bars like Soggy Dollar and Foxy’s.

Be Prepared to CHILLAX!

As Kenny Chesney sings, “No shoes, no shirt, no problem!” Whether sipping BVI Gin, soaking up island vibes, or discovering hidden coves, you’ll ease into “island time” from the moment you step aboard.

Contact Chillaxin’ Charters:

📞 +1 847-867-9181

📧 robyn@chillaxincharters.net