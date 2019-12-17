Choose Standard or All-Inclusive Accommodations at Nora Hazel House Villa on Tortola!

Trudi King, Director of Best of BVI, provided the following update. She said, “There are not many 6-bedroom vacation villas on Tortola, so we’re very excited to represent the amazing Nora Hazel House. This private property is situated in 42 acres of tropical grounds and features top of the range furnishings and amenities throughout. It’s the perfect rental villa for an extended family vacation, perhaps celebrating a significant birthday, an anniversary or a romantic wedding. If required, the fabulous on-site managers are available to provide full concierge services. You will want for nothing!”

To accommodate the requirements of all guests, two rental options are offered at Nora Hazel House:

(1) Villa rental only

(2) Inclusive option:

– Provisioning (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks) based on guests’ preferences

– Standard bar (beers, sodas, house wines, spirits)

– Private chef to prepare dinners

Nora Hazel House Villa: +44 1252 674878 | [email protected]