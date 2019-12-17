Choose Standard or All-Inclusive Accommodations at Nora Hazel House Villa on Tortola!

December 17th, 2019

Nora Hazel House Villa

View Nora Hazel House Villa

Trudi King, Director of Best of BVI, provided the following update. She said, “There are not many 6-bedroom vacation villas on Tortola, so we’re very excited to represent the amazing Nora Hazel House. This private property is situated in 42 acres of tropical grounds and features top of the range furnishings and amenities throughout. It’s the perfect rental villa for an extended family vacation, perhaps celebrating a significant birthday, an anniversary or a romantic wedding. If required, the fabulous on-site managers are available to provide full concierge services. You will want for nothing!”

To accommodate the requirements of all guests, two rental options are offered at Nora Hazel House:
(1) Villa rental only
(2) Inclusive option:
– Provisioning (breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks) based on guests’ preferences
– Standard bar (beers, sodas, house wines, spirits)
– Private chef to prepare dinners

Nora Hazel House Villa: +44 1252 674878 | [email protected]

Related News

Smugglers Lookout Villa Just Became Available for Christmas and New Year at a 20% Discount!

December 16th, 2019

How about celebrating Christmas with the family somewhere warm this year? Due to a cancellation, Smugglers Lookout Villa now has an opening for the Christmas and New Year's holidays in 2019. As a result,...

Three Reasons to Consider Jost Van Dyke for Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

December 15th, 2019

Time for a change? This season try staying on Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. After nearly complete devastation from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the beautiful little island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin...