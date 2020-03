See the natural beauty of Anegada up close and personal with Kelly’s Land and Sea Tours. Enjoy snorkeling in an island paradise, visiting the conch mounds, seeing native Flamingos and much more.

Their half-day tour includes sightseeing, snorkeling rays and turtles, lobster hunting and visiting Conch Island.

Complimentary drinks are served on board.

Either on land or on sea Kelly’s will create a experience that you’ll never forget.

Kelly’s Land and Sea Tours: +1 284-496-0961