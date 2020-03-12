Another Beautiful Day on Tortola in the BVI!

March 11th, 2020
BVI Traveller is on Tortola and was able to snap this shot overlooking Lambert Bay and the North shore coastline. It is another testament of how truly beautiful the BVI is.
Wyndham Lambert Beach Resort located in the East End on Tortola is now in full operation with all amenities including restaurant, swimming pool, pool bar, gym and spa.
This is great news for the territory. The BVI Government has gotten serious about removing derelict vehicles and other bulky metal debris from around the islands. A majority of the abandoned vehicles are...