Sail the BVI with Captains Mark and Sally Duncan on Azuria!

Mark and Sally onboard Azuria promises to provide memories that you will cherish forever. Sail around the stunning island sceneries and explore new settings. Experience the beauty of sunrises and sunsets exactly how nature intends us to. Swim and snorkel with the sea life among beautiful coral reefs and laze in the sun. Dine on the finest cuisines. Indulge in exciting water sports or relax on the deck in a hammock or beanbags with the cocktail of your choice. Spoil yourself with a luxury vacation like never before.

Azuria is a 50ft Lagoon 500 originally launched in 2011 but fully revamped in 2018 with all the modern conveniences that passengers need for a memorable journey. She can accommodate up to six passengers. Comprising of a spacious, stunning master suite, which includes a sofa to lounge on, walk in shower and is very private. Apart from the master suite, there are two identical queen size staterooms with private bathrooms. The roomy salon is inviting, airy, and is very modern with a low L-shaped sofa decorated with beautiful comfy cushions; offering a stunning view of the vast horizon and surrounding water.

Boasting one of the best crews in the islands, Mark and Sally are a rare dual captain qualified crew. They are always there to welcome you and provide you with a relaxing, delightful, and pleasurable experience. Mark and Sally are hands down one of the best crew combinations in the BVI and a testament to this is the fact that they have twice been named the “Best Multihull Boat” in show with their previous sailing vessel, Viking Dream, at the Annual BVI Charter Yacht Show.

No vacation is worth its salt without great food. Azuria offers a world-class dining experience with our gourmet chef. Sally’s incredible alfresco dining will tantalize your taste buds a banquet of taste and textures. Her lavish and delicious cuisine is comprised of dishes from all over the world, offering you a wonderfully unforgettable dining experience. Mark and Sally are committed to quality, taste, and perfection which will give you memories of a life time vacation aboard Azuria. Come ‘Live the Dream’.

Azuria Charters: +1 603-289-3300 | [email protected]