Best of BVI Boats Launches New Website for Luxury Crewed Yacht Charters in the BVI!

February 28th, 2020

Best of BVI Boats

View Best of BVI Boats

Trudi King, director of Best of BVI Boats, has announced the launch of their new website featuring luxury crewed and captain only yacht charters in the British Virgin Islands. The new website allows visitors to view over 80+ yachts that are available for charter in the BVI. On the new site users can search charters by name, type of boat and number of people plus there is a slider to narrow your selections by price per week.

Best of BVI Boats offers a wide range of charter yachts. They have some amazing yachts in their BVI fleet ranging from smaller monohulls up to large and luxurious catamarans. Their fleet of luxury yachts offer such amenities as air conditioning, gourmet food, an incredible selection of watersports equipment and, most importantly, dedicated crews who will create a vacation of a lifetime for their guests.

Want to learn to dive, discover the joys of sailing or just relax with a book? – Best of BVI has the yacht for you. They have been onboard and met the crews on every boat they represent. At Best of BVI they offer yacht chartering with a personal touch and will go that extra mile to ensure your BVI vacation is exactly what you expect with no hidden surprises.

Best of BVI Boats: + 44 1252 674878 | [email protected]

Related News

Tender Too Charters is an Exciting New BVI Day Charter Company!

February 21st, 2020

Tender Too (T/T) is an exciting new charter company that offers a wide variety of services on the water, specializing in Private Day Charters and Tours!

Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina on Tortola is Back in Nearly Full Operation!

February 21st, 2020

The wait is finally over... Soper's Hole Wharf & Marina, located in Frenchman's Cay on Tortola, is back in nearly full operation. For all those who know and love this wonderful place, this is fantastic...