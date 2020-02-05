BVI NOW App Launched to Help Visitors Discover More of the BVI!

February 5th, 2020

BVI NOW App

BVI Now, a groundbreaking app designed to help visitors discover all the BVI has to offer, has just been launched. BVI Now is fully functional without the user needing to have a data plan or any sort of cell or WiFi connection. Maps always work so the user can’t get lost. BVI Now contains the only up-to-date and verified directory of businesses and attractions in the BVI and their precise locations, including restaurants and bars, water sports, shopping options and tourist-related attractions. It’s packed with local tips and insider information – and it was created in the BVI!

Utilizing the very latest smartphone technologies, it is believed to be the first travel app of its kind in the world and is available for free download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Download from Apple App Store

Download from Google Play Store

