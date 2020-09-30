With BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Anegada!

September 30th, 2020
With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Anegada’s charming hotels or villas. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on Anegada to choose from. From cottages that are off the beaten path, to waterfront hotels, to glamping in thatched palapas, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.
This season is a great time to visit Anegada with dozens of secluded beaches including Loblolly Bay and Cow Wreck Beach. The island is also home to flamingos, rock iguanas and rare plant species like sea lavender. Offshore, Horseshoe Reef is rich in marine life and dotted with shipwrecks. Anegada is definitely ready for visitors again now!
Hotels & Villas on Anegada
Anegada Beach Club – Keel Point
Anegada Beach Cottages – Pomato Point
Anegada Reef Hotel – Setting Point
Ann’s Guest Houses – Cow Wreck Beach
Big Bamboo Villas – Lobolly Bay
D&H Sunshine Villas – West End Point
Four Diamonds Park Villas – Setting Point
Keel Point Cottages – Keel Point
Lavenda Breeze Villa – Lobolly Bay
Lobolly Beach Cottages – Lobolly Bay
Neptune’s Treasure Hotel – Benders Point
Sea Grape Villas – Lobolly Bay