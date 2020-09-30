With BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Anegada!

With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Anegada’s charming hotels or villas. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on Anegada to choose from. From cottages that are off the beaten path, to waterfront hotels, to glamping in thatched palapas, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.

This season is a great time to visit Anegada with dozens of secluded beaches including Loblolly Bay and Cow Wreck Beach. The island is also home to flamingos, rock iguanas and rare plant species like sea lavender. Offshore, Horseshoe Reef is rich in marine life and dotted with shipwrecks. Anegada is definitely ready for visitors again now!

Hotels & Villas on Anegada

Anegada Beach Club – Keel Point

Anegada Beach Cottages – Pomato Point

Anegada Reef Hotel – Setting Point

Ann’s Guest Houses – Cow Wreck Beach

Big Bamboo Villas – Lobolly Bay

D&H Sunshine Villas – West End Point

Four Diamonds Park Villas – Setting Point

Keel Point Cottages – Keel Point

Lavenda Breeze Villa – Lobolly Bay

Lobolly Beach Cottages – Lobolly Bay

Neptune’s Treasure Hotel – Benders Point

Sea Grape Villas – Lobolly Bay