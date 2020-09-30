With the BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Jost Van Dyke!

With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Jost Van Dyke’s luxury villas or economical guesthouses. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on JVD to choose from. From one bedroom cottages in tropical gardens, to beachfront villas with pure white sand, to hillside villas with expansive ocean views, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.

Jost Van Dyke is truly one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, where you can disconnect, relax and enjoy this gem of the British Virgin Islands. Enjoy lounging on the beach in White Bay with a painkiller in hand, snorkeling just offshore or a hike to the Bubbly Pool. On JVD incredible white sand beaches, the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and great snorkeling abound. And, there are a wide range of restaurants to choose from that will satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Jost Van Dyke is definitely ready for visitors again now!

Here’s the current list of places to stay on Jost:

Almost Heaven Villa – Great Harbour

Escape Villa – White Bay

Glass House BVI Villa – White Bay

Hideaway Villa – Sandy Ground Estates

Ocean View Villa – Great Harbour

Perfect Pineapple Inn – White Bay

Petite Paradis Villa – Great Harbour

Pink House Villas – White Bay

Sandy Ground Estates Villas – Sandy Ground Estates

Sea Crest Inn – Great Harbour

White Bay Villas – White Bay