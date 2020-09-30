With the BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Jost Van Dyke!

September 30th, 2020
With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Jost Van Dyke’s luxury villas or economical guesthouses. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on JVD to choose from. From one bedroom cottages in tropical gardens, to beachfront villas with pure white sand, to hillside villas with expansive ocean views, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.
Jost Van Dyke is truly one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, where you can disconnect, relax and enjoy this gem of the British Virgin Islands. Enjoy lounging on the beach in White Bay with a painkiller in hand, snorkeling just offshore or a hike to the Bubbly Pool. On JVD incredible white sand beaches, the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and great snorkeling abound. And, there are a wide range of restaurants to choose from that will satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Jost Van Dyke is definitely ready for visitors again now!
Here’s the current list of places to stay on Jost:
Almost Heaven Villa – Great Harbour
Escape Villa – White Bay
Glass House BVI Villa – White Bay
Hideaway Villa – Sandy Ground Estates
Ocean View Villa – Great Harbour
Perfect Pineapple Inn – White Bay
Petite Paradis Villa – Great Harbour
Pink House Villas – White Bay
Sandy Ground Estates Villas – Sandy Ground Estates
Sea Crest Inn – Great Harbour
White Bay Villas – White Bay