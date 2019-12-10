Celebrate the New Year Caribbean Style at Foxy’s Old Year’s Night!

Come ring in the new year “Caribbean style” at Foxy’s Bar & Restaurant in Great Harbour, Jost Van Dyke BVI. Foxy’s Old Year’s Night 2019 is coming and you don’t want to miss being a part of this epic, world-renown party.

Known as “Old Year’s Night” in the Caribbean, Foxy’s annual party on December 31st is consistently ranked as one of the top 5 places in the world to ring in the New Year. With press, celebrities and fun-seekers pouring in from around the globe, this tiny island of 300 swells to thousands for this legendary party. Great food, cool drinks, amazing entertainment. Foxy says, “Think Magic Carpet Rides (Yes, we will have a photo booth!) Good Genies, Bad Genies, Genies in bottles, Genies drinking from bottles, belly dancers, snake charmers and more. Come join us in this magical fantasy world at Foxy’s on December 31!!”

Foxy’s has been serving food and strong rum drinks to sailors and visitors since 1968. They serve lunch and dinner daily. On Friday and Saturday Nights they host our Famous Beach BBQ. From Sunday to Thursday, they offer an a la carte menu.

Foxy’s Bar & Restaurant: +1 284-442-3074 | [email protected]