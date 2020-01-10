Charter the Finest Yachts in the Finest Cruising Grounds with Nicholson Yachts!

Nicholson is the Original Name in Custom Yacht Charters. The Nicholson Yachts Worldwide team of Yachting Professionals has been arranging custom yacht charters, yacht rentals and sales of luxury yachts in the British Virgin Islands, throughout the Caribbean, and worldwide, since 1949.

Nicholson offers a wide range of custom charter yachts to suit every need from 40’ to 400’. Whatever your budget – whether your chartered yacht has just a captain or a full contingent of crew including professional chef, Nicholson’s charter consultant will work ensure that each detail is to your liking, from the customized menu to your favorite wines.

Nicholson Yachts is dedicated to professional, honest and exceptional service. They endeavor to inspect yachts first-hand in order to match their clients with the best yachts and professional yacht crews for a carefree, relaxing and outstanding yacht charter or yachting vacation experience.

Nicholson Yachts: +1 401-849-0344 | [email protected]