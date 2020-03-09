Join Chillout Charters in Paradise and Explore the BVI!

March 9th, 2020

Chillout Charters, Nanny Cay, Tortola

Join Chillout Charters in paradise and explore the secrets of the BVI! Chillout Charters is located in the Nanny Cay Marina on Tortola. They offer 1/2 Day Charters, Full Day Charters, Dinner/Sunset Charters and also Water Taxi Services.

Chillout Charters is not just your average powerboat charter company. They specialize in premium, charter boat services, making you feel like a true VIP! Customer satisfaction is their #1 priority.

Their center console powerboat, Midnight Express, 39 is sleek, stylish, and comfortable with the latest in technology and safety equipment, powered by triple 300hp Mercury outboard engines – that’s 900hp on tap! Their boat also has a 14 speaker JL Audio sound system, so if loud, good music is your thing, look no further! Get those playlists ready!

On board they provide a selection of drinks, snorkeling gear, and water noodles. The boat is also equipped with 2 freshwater wash downs, so after a swim you can rinse off and freshen up.

Next time you want to get out on the water, give them a shot – they guarantee that you will not be disappointed!

Chillout Charters: +1 284-342-1551 | [email protected]

