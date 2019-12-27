Cleanup of Derelict Boats on Trellis Bay Has Finally Started!

It’s long over due, but now it is finally happening. The clean up of derelict boats at Trellis Bay started today, as the BVI continues its effort to rid the islands of derelict boats.

According to a May 15th article published in The BVI Beacon, at that time the BVI Government announced plans to remove over 200 wrecked and abandoned boats that still remained after Irma. Now it looks like they are making good on that promise.

The wrecked vessels have been a major eyesore, for residents and visitors alike and it will be great to see these areas finally cleaned up.