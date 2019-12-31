Try Columbus Sun Set Vacation Apartments for a Family-oriented Stay in Cane Garden Bay!

Just a stone’s throw from Cane Garden Bay beach, Columbus Sun Set Vacation Apartments is an affordable, family-oriented place to stay with island-style hospitality.

Columbus Sun Set Vacation Apartments features eight, one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments, all recently renovated with new furnishing and fixtures. All apartments include kitchens, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and wi-fi. In addition to the room amenities, the property boasts a bar and convenience store for your daily needs, and many popular restaurants are within walking distance. The management also offers cell phone rentals and can arrange affordable car rentals for those who want to explore the island.

Despite their location close to the beach, Sun Set Vacation Apartments has a quiet atmosphere – perfect for a short or longer-term getaway to de-stress.

Columbus Sun Set Vacation Apartments: +1 284-495-4751| [email protected]