Guavaberry Spring Bay Can Help You Find the Perfect Villa on Virgin Gorda!

In addition to running Guavaberry Spring Bay Vacation Homes on Virgin Gorda, Guavaberry Spring Bay also manages 14 deluxe villas located nearby in Little Trunk Estates, Spring Bay Estates, Whale Bay Estates and the Baths.

The privately owned villas offer something for everyone. Do you prefer to be closer to the beach, enjoy an awe inspiring view, long for a private pool, or need Wi-Fi to keep in touch with work? The deluxe villas managed by Guavaberry Spring Bay are a perfect destination for family vacations, winter getaways, couples retreats, destination weddings and honeymoons, family reunion, or a trip with your group of friends.

The villas range from 1 to 5 bedrooms and sleep between 2 and 10 guests.

Pictured above: Casa Rolcata, a 3 Bedroom Villa in Spring Bay on Virgin Gorda

Guavaberry Spring Bay Vacation Homes: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]