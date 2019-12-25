Happy Holidays and a Big Thank You from BVI Traveller!

One month after Irma hit the BVI I got the idea for BVI Traveller as a great way to organize all of the information that was being posted on Facebook regarding the recovery effort. Well, it’s been at little over two years since my website was launched and I can honestly say I had no idea that the response would be so overwhelming. The site has gotten over 750,000 visits and 1,500,000 page views to date. Nearly 10,000 people have signed up for the mailing list while my posts have been liked and shared over 90,000 times on Facebook.

I want to take the time to thank everyone who has visited, shared or linked to BVI Traveller. I would also like to thank everyone who has emailed me about their’s or someone else’s business being open plus those who have just emailed me with a questions regarding who’s open. I have even gotten some phone calls! I will be back on island in January and hope to visit many of the businesses I have posted about during my visit. Please keep the emails coming so I can keep updated on who’s open.

This holiday season please take a moment to remember those in the BVI who have had to endure the havoc wreaked by Irma and Maria. And most importantly, make sure to visit the BVI soon. You will be pleasantly surprised by the progress they have made.

Regards

Chuck Metter