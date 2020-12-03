Harbor Market at Soper’s Hole Marina on Tortola Reopens!

December 3rd, 2020

Harbor Market Soper's Hole Reopens

Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina, West End, Tortola, British Virgin Islands has announced the long anticipated opening of the Harbor Market. They, reported, “Two floors of goodies! We are pleased to announce that Harbour Market is open! See you soon!”

This is more good news for the West End and the Marina as the market is one of the last major shops to reopen after Irma. With two floors of food and supplies, boaters can once again get their provisions at the marina.

Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina: +1 284-346-5550

