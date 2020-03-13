iCharter Caribbean – Discover Their Fleet of Catamarans in the BVI!

March 13th, 2020

iCharter Caribbean Tortola

iCharter Caribbean Base in the JY Harbour View Marina is strategically located on Tortola Island, less than 4 km away from Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. This unique location on the Island ensure a short transfer time (less tan 10 min) from the airport to the Base, allowing us to guarantee an easy, fast and comfortable beginning of our clients sailing experience in British Virgin Islands.

iCharter Caribbean emerges among all the other companies and agencies currently present in the market with the fixed idea of mastering the sailing experience offered to our clients. Our only goal is to delight and fulfill each and every one of our guests needs. In order to reach this goal, we rely on the top quality of our vessels, carefully selected for our experts, and on our professional and trained staff.

iCharter Caribbean: +1 284-345 7208 | [email protected]

Related News

Another Beautiful Day on Tortola in the BVI!

March 11th, 2020

BVI Traveller is on Tortola and was able to snap this shot overlooking Lambert Bay and the North Shore. It is another testament of how truly beautiful the BVI is.

RIB or Jeep? It’s Your Choice with Island Time Adventure Tours BVI!

March 9th, 2020

Island Time Adventure Tours offers RIB mini-boat and Jeep tours in the BVI. Experience a unique fun-filled day on the water or on the land.