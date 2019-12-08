Island Surf & Sail is Open Again in Their Shop in Soper’s Hole Marina!

December 8th, 2019

Island Surf & Sail Soper's Hole Marina Tortola

Just got an update from Scott Hustins, owner of Island Surf & Sail located in Soper’s Hole Marina on Tortola. He reported, “Its official…We are open again exactly 2 years and 3 months since Hurricane Irma! Still waiting on stock, and merchandise, but we are ready to deliver as always to your charter and villas!”

This is fantastic news for all watersports lovers in the BVI. It is also great news for myself personally, as I get all my surfing supplies from them. For the past 2 years, they have been operating out of a temporary location in Smuggler’s Cove. Glad to have them back in their original shop!

Island Surf & Sail is Tortola’s watertoy and watersports expert. So whether you’re here for a beach vacation or chartering a boat, they promise to make this a vacation you’ll never forget. Island Surf & Sail offers a variety of water toys, watersports equipment, lessons, safety gear and fun stuff like wakeboarding and waterskiing. They rent glass surfboards, SUP, kayaks, windsurfers, fishing gear, snorkel gear and aids, and floaties for the beach. They also have guitars for rent for those late night sing alongs!

Island Surf & Sail: + 1 284-345-0123 | [email protected]

