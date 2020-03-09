RIB or Jeep? It’s Your Choice with Island Time Adventure Tours BVI!

March 9th, 2020

Island Time Adventure Tours BVI

Island Time Adventure Tours offers RIB mini-boat and Jeep tours in the BVI. Experience a unique fun-filled day on the water or on the land.

Captain your own 10′ inflatable AB rider as you and your friends explore the amazing coves and beaches of the eastern side of Tortola and surrounding islands. Snorkel the famous Monkey Point, swim at the breathtakingly beautiful Long Bay beach or experience the tranquility of Hans Creek. Experience a part of Nature’s Little Secret that very few get to see. Their RIB tours start from Scrub Island and are subject to weather conditions.

Or take to the hills and mountains on their rugged JEEP Wrangler Tour. Discover new parts of Nature’s Little Secrets!

Island Time Adventure Tours: +1 284-340-0355 | [email protected]

