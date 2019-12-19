Escape the Ordinary at La Cachette Villa Near the Baths on Virgin Gorda!

December 19th, 2019

La Cachette Villa Deck

View La Cachette Villa

This home, with 3 separate, newly renovated, fully furnished buildings, is located in Whale Bay Estates, south of Guavaberry, close to The Baths. Set among the boulders, this unique house boasts privacy, trade winds, fabulous views from sunrise to sunset, complete with seasonal whale watching!

La Cachette Villa features a main house with master bedroom, guest house with 2 additional bedrooms and a beautiful pool in between.

La Cachette Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]

