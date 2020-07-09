Hot Off the Press… Long Bay Resort on Tortola is Planning to Reopen at Year End!

BVI Traveller has received inside information regarding the status of Long Bay Beach Resort on Tortola’s West End. The resort, which has been under redevelopment, is now planning a soft opening in December of 2020.

Long Bay’s General Manager, Richard Smit, provided the following update. He stated, “We plan to start renovation work on the 15th of July on twenty (20) beach front guest rooms, as well as a beach front restaurant, for a soft opening in December 2020. We look forward to sharing more details as they become available.”

He continued, “Due to carefully evolving plans and considerations around COVID-19, we have been hesitant to release too much information until we were confident we had accurate updates to share with our loyal followers. In the meantime, we have created renderings of the proposed guest rooms and beach front restaurant.” The guest room rendering is shown above and the beach front restaurant rendering is shown below.

Long Bay Beach Resort will also feature a new brand and visual identity, as well as an updated website. BVI Traveller will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is fantastic news for all those (as well as myself) who know and love the original Long Bay Resort. It will be good to have them back.