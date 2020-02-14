Enjoy Magnificent Views and Magical Sunsets at Casa Rocalta on VG!

High above the tree line, amongst thirty foot boulders and overlooking The Sir Francis Drake Channel, Casa Rocalta is a free-flowing, fun villa connected by bridges and decks. There is plenty of space for family and friends to gather, as well as many quiet, private places. Each of the three separate air-conditioned bedroom casitas has its own deck and outdoor shower. Whether dining under the lanai or enjoying the breezes from the gazebo above the pool, views of The Sir Francis Drake Channel and islands in the distance are simply magnificent while the sunsets can only be described as magical. Casa Rocalta is on a private estate lane, just a two-minute walk to the beach at Spring Bay.

Casa Rocalta Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]