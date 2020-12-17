At Mongoose Vacation Apartments in Cane Garden Bay the Only High Rises Are the Palm Trees!

December 17th, 2020

Mongoose Vacation Apartments Cane Garden Bay Tortola

At Mongoose Vacation Apartment in Cane Garden Bay you can experience peace and tranquility and stay in one of their six, tastefully furnished, one-bedroom apartments. Each apartment has a private balcony, living room, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The design is traditional West Indian, the colors are tropical and it is all nestled within lovingly landscaped grounds, rock walls and lush vegetation.

An easy three minute stroll through a coconut palm grove brings you to Tortola’s premier beach, Cane Garden Bay, where you can swim, snorkel, windsurf, fish, kayak or relax on the white coral sand. A variety of restaurants, convenience stores and night time entertainment are available in the Bay.

At Mongoose, they are committed to making your visit memorable and will gladly answer any questions you may have about the BVI. They will assist you in arranging vehicle rentals, day sails, diving or deep sea fishing excursions, island tours and trips to other islands. They take pleasure in familiarizing you with island activities, sites you might wish to see, the beaches you definitely want to visit, the activities you can partake of (e.g. snorkeling, surfing, kayaking, tennis, horseback riding, hiking) and where to find dining and entertainment to suit your taste and your pocketbook.

Mongoose Vacation Apartments: +1 284 495-4421 | [email protected]

