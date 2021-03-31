Richard Branson’s Moskito Island to Reopen!

Moskito Island, billionaire Richard Branson’s private retreat in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), is set to reopen in the spring of 2021.

Located on 125-acres, Moskito is currently home to the 11-room Branson Estate, which is the first of the estates to become available for rent. guests can now reserve exclusive use of the Estate, which features a main house, two connected villas, pools, a private beach and a staff, plus use of the island’s tennis courts and water sports equipment, access to boats and more.

Several of the other 10 luxury private estates on the island have also recently been completed, will be joining the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio throughout the year and beyond, alongside the nearby Necker Island, which Branson has owned for decades.