Richard Branson’s Moskito Island to Reopen!

March 31st, 2021

Richard Branson's Estate on Moskito Island

Gold Seal Certified PropertyMoskito Island, billionaire Richard Branson’s private retreat in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), is set to reopen in the spring of 2021.

Located on 125-acres, Moskito is currently home to the 11-room Branson Estate, which is the first of the estates to become available for rent. guests can now reserve exclusive use of the Estate, which features a main house, two connected villas, pools, a private beach and a staff, plus use of the island’s tennis courts and water sports equipment, access to boats and more.

Several of the other 10 luxury private estates on the island have also recently been completed, will be joining the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio throughout the year and beyond, alongside the nearby Necker Island, which Branson has owned for decades.

Related News

Passenger Ferry Service Between USVI and BVI to Resume on 4/15!

April 1st, 2021

Ferry service between Road Town, Tortola and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas will resume on April 15th, 2021.

Opening of Seaports Delayed Again Until April 15th!

February 25th, 2021

The BVI Ports Authority wishes to inform the public that the 1st March, 2021 reopening of the Road Town Jetty to incoming visitors has been deferred to 15th April, 2021 for the following reasons: