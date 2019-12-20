The Beat Goes on at Myett’s Garden Inn on Cane Garden Bay!

Myett’s Garden Inn on Tortola is located directly on the beach at Cane Garden Bay – a location renowned for its white sand, turquoise waters, and spectacular sunsets.

All rooms at Myett’s Garden Inn are spacious and open, with either one king bed or two queens, and all have a pull-out sofa bed, air conditioning, wi-fi, and a small fridge. Beach towels, beach chairs, and umbrellas are also provided for guests, as well as a complimentary bottle of rum. The property also includes a spa, a gift shop and an ATM, as well as concierge service to assist with sightseeing tours and island activities.

In addition, to the hotel their restaurant has been the go to gathering place for visitors and locals alike for dinner and a great view of the bay. Pusser’s at Myett’s offers open air dining, featuring fresh lobster, fish, shrimp, steak, vegetarian, and much more. There is also a new Painkiller Rum Bar on the beach.

Stay at Myett’s Garden Inn, grab a rum drink (or two) at the beach bar, and enjoy a true island experience in Cane Garden Bay.

Myett’s Garden Inn: +1 284-495-9649| [email protected]