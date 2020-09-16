Nanny Cay Resort and Marina to Add 18 New Hotel Rooms in 2021!

Nanny Cay Resort and Marina has announced that 18 new hotel rooms, to be contained in two three-story buildings, are now under construction. Completion is planned for May of 2021.

Upon completion, Nanny Cay will have 18 spacious, new rooms with relaxing coastal decor, reflecting its Caribbean seaside location. The rooms will have over 400 square feet of cool interior space and a lovely breezy balcony with views over the Sir Francis Drake Channel and outer marina. Each room will be finished to a four star standard with two queen beds, comfortable sofas, in-room WiFi and TVs, and are perfect for families, couples and individuals.

There will be an elevator for guests to access the higher floors, and a walkway connecting the new buildings to the existing reception block.

Whether a vacationer or business traveller, Nanny Cay is the perfect place to unwind, swim in the pool or sea, dine on the beach and enjoy the laid back, Caribbean atmosphere.

Nanny Cay Resort and Marina Villas: 1 284 394 2512 ext 1 | [email protected]