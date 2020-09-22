Watch New Video to Promote BVI Reopening to Visitors on 12/1/20!

September 22nd, 2020
BVI Reopens on December 1, 2020Posted by Government of the Virgin Islands on Monday, 21 September 2020
Watch the new video just released by the BVI Government to promote the reopening of its borders to international visitors on 12/1/20.
