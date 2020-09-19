Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda Announces the Construction of 40 New Villas!

September 19th, 2020

Oil Nut Bay - Montastraea Estate Villa

View Oil Nut Bay Villas

Oil Nut Bay, a luxury resort and marina located set on 400 acres on the North Sound of Virgin Gorda, has announced the construction of 40 new villas. According to Shaylene Todd, Sales and Marketing Director for ONB, said that they expect the new villas to be completed by the end of 2021. In addition, 20 of the villas will be in the resorts rental program.

Oil Nut Bay offers a selection of luxury villas to satisfy the most discerning of travelers. Visitors can choose from exquisitely appointed two to six bedroom villas with stunning beachfront or hillside locations. Also, just before the pandemic hit, Oil Nut Bay opened its new marina village that included a restaurant, a pool, a boutique and public use of mooring balls.

Oil Nut Bay: +1 284 393 1000 | [email protected]

