One Hundred Palm Trees To Beautify Road Town on Tortola!

Over one hundred (100) palm trees are being planted throughout Road Town and its surroundings as the Government of the Virgin Islands moves forward with initiatives to develop a pedestrian friendly city.

The trees are being planted along Waterfront Drive, Administration Drive and the Market Square.

Minister for Transportation, Works and Utilities, Honourable Kye Rymer said, “The City of Road Town is our Little City with a Big Heart, and our intention is to have a healthy heart, a striving heart, and a city that the residents of these Virgin Islands can be proud of.”

Minister Rymer added, “We started with the traffic turnaround; the City Park and Ride Shuttle Service remains ongoing; and there are some ease-of-traffic-flow projects that are currently taking place, such as an additional lane being constructed on Waterfront Drive and the extended lane by Pasea Estate.”

The Ministry of Transportation, Works and Utilities continue to remain dedicated in ensuring the continued development and maintenance of public infrastructure in this second phase of the ongoing economic response to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.