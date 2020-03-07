Enjoy Caribbean Style Living with Panoramic Views at Arawak House in Smuggler’s Cove!

Arawak House is a 3 bedroom, traditional Caribbean style wooden house located in the West End of Tortola above Smuggler’s Cove offering guests one of the most spectacular views in the area. The outside deck and dining area feature a magnificent panoramic view over Long Bay to Cane Garden Bay, a bird’s eye view of Belmont Pond with its flamingos, to the incredible sunset vistas over Smuggler’s Cove and Jost van Dyke. A ten minute walk on a private path places you on the sand in Smuggler’s Cove.

Arawak House Villa: [email protected]