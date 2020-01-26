Peter Island Resort & Spa to Reopen in December 2021!

For all the fans of the Peter Island Resort & Spa, we finally have long-awaited news regarding the reopening of the resort. Since hurricane Irma destroyed the resort in 2017, information about what is happening with the rebuild and when the resort be operational has been extremely hard to come by. We now have a date, but limited details on specifically what the rebuilt Peter Island Resort will look like.

The BVI Government announced this week that on January 21, 2020 an agreement was signed by Premier Andrew Fahie and David Van Andel, director of the resort, on behalf of Peter Island (2000) Limited, for the redevelopment of the property.

Upon completion, the resort is expected to have 52 rooms and suites as well as three villas. It appears, however, that the rebuild will be done in phases as the press release stated that the reopening of the “hotel’s main sections” will be done in December 2021.

BVI Traveller will continue to keep you updated as more news becomes available, but for now this is all great news for all those who know, love and have visited Peter Island!

Peter Island Resort & Spa: +1 800-346-4451 | [email protected]

Photo courtesy of John Fischetti – taken in April, 2019.