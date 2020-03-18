Enjoy Private Island Luxury at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina!

Adventure and luxury living set within the magic and beauty of the British Virgin Islands, Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is your own pristine private island retreat. If you’re not looking for an average vacation, then you’ve come to the the right place. Scrub Island Resort features divine secluded beaches, the clearest of waters and boundless adventures on and beyond their breathtaking shores. What will you discover?

At Scrub Island you’ll enjoy tranquility with gentle breezes and rooms with soaring ceilings and private balconies. Luxury will greet you with every step, every touch, every glance. They offer gorgeous suites and spectacular villas all with the finest amenities. Scrub is an island you’ll want to explore or just relax on one of its beautiful beaches.

The first thing you’ll notice about Scrub Island’s comfortably luxurious guest rooms and suites is the breathtaking panorama of the stunning Caribbean and the lush landscape of the British Virgin Islands. And it won’t take long to savour the fine details of the rest of your glorious surroundings.

Nestled into lush hillsides, Scrub Island’s exquisite villas offer elegant living with the complete peace and serenity of your own personal paradise. With all the comforts, amenities and service of an exclusive 5-star resort at your fingertips. Choose from 2, 3, 4 and 6 bedroom floor plans.

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina: +1 877-890-7444 or +1 284-394-3440 | [email protected]