Saba Rock Resort in the North Sound is Nearing Completion!

Saba Rock Resort posted the following construction update on Facebook. They said, “Excited to share a September progress update with all of you! Things are moving along nicely here at Saba Rock, with the exterior of the resort taking shape. The docks are in and we’re starting to build out the resort rooms. Who’s ready tie up with us and take in this incredible view?”

According to their website, the new resort will feature two richly stocked bars, one on each level with a wide selection of specialty wines, signature cocktails and daily specials. Visitors can dine at an all new open-air restaurant for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will feature a menu with freshly caught seafood options plus hearty burgers, ribs, wings and other savory local favorites. While you are there you can also shop for branded merchandise and souvenirs at the new Saba Rock Boutique.

Of course, no visit to Saba Rock would be complete without a stay in the resort’s elegant, bare-foot luxury accommodations. When it opens the resort lodgings will include 7 stylish, beach-chic rooms and 2 generously appointed island suites—all with amazing sea views.

Plans are for an early 2021 opening.

Saba Rock Resort: [email protected]