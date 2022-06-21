Indulge in the British Virgin Islands with Shore to Shore Charters & Water Taxi Services!

Shore to Shore Management is a full-service company that offers a wide variety of marine services with unique and exciting charters, water taxi service, captain and crew services and dinner pick-up and drop-off service to any of the BVI’s amazing islands. Born from a passion for the BVI and sailing, the owner Anthony D. George has curated key services that cater to hotel guests, day trippers, cruise ship guests, charter companies and locals alike. Shore to Shore is located at the HR Penn Marina, McNamara, BVI.

Shore to Shore Management: +1 284-340-1526 | [email protected]