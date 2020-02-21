Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina on Tortola is Back in Nearly Full Operation!

The wait is finally over… Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina, located in Frenchman’s Cay on Tortola, is back in nearly full operation.

For all those who know and love this wonderful place, this is fantastic news. Whether it’s dining alfresco on the deck with a view of catamarans moored on the water or strolling through shops to find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one back at home, Soper’s Hole has it all.

Stop by and check out the new wider boardwalk, a new deck at Pusser’s and a new dinghy dock plus merchandise for sale in the shops and best of all, visitors!

The following is the schedule of when the businesses in the marina will be reopening:

Open now:

Arawak (clothing and gifts)

Island Surf & Sail (paddleboard, surfboard and water toy rentals)

Ocean Dreams Water Taxi (operates from the Marina)

Omar’s Cafe (breakfast)

Omar’s Fusion Restaurant (lunch and dinner)

Pusser’s Co. Store (clothing and gifts)

Pusser’s Landing Restaurant (lunch and dinner)

Sunny Caribbee (spices)

VOYAGE Charters (catamaran charters)

Opening in second quarter:

Harbor Market (groceries)

Kenny Tees (clothing and gifts)

Martin Enterprises

Serenity Spa (spa services)

Tortola Sailing School (sailing lessons)

Opening at a later date:

Blue Water Divers (diving and snorkeling trips)

Latitude 18 (clothing and gifts)

Soper’s Hole Wharf & Marina: +1 284-346-5501 | [email protected]

Photo courtesy Alton Bertie