Spectacular Private Studio Villa is Only a Short Stroll from The Baths!

March 9th, 2020

Las Brisas "Casita" Villa Verandah

View Las Brisas “Casita” Villa

Located at the top of Virgin Gorda’s famous Baths National Park, this luxurious 1 bedroom villa is only a short stroll from the crystal blue-green water and powder white beaches of The Baths and Devil’s Bay.

The Las Brisas “Casita” is a self-contained luxury studio villa located on the Las Brisas Villa property but well isolated from the main house. The Casita has its own private entrance from the main road and is fully equipped to provide whatever amenities you might want for a memorable Caribbean vacation. It can be rented with the main house for larger groups or as a single unit for your intimate getaway.

Las Brisas “Casita” Villa: +1 284-544-7186 | [email protected]

