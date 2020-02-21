Spectacular Steele Point Villa is Set to Make a Comeback on Tortola!

Another top villa is set to make a comeback on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. The spectacular Steele Point Villa, on the western tip of Tortola, is now under reconstruction. This iconic villa is well known to visitors who enter the BVI via the West End Ferry terminal. The villa, perched atop a peninsula, is hard to miss.

Steele Point Villa is named after the peninsula upon which it rests, Steele Point Villa welcomes you with an open, airy feeling. This architecturally impressive home offers five suites integrated into the natural topography of the peninsula. This custom home is a masterpiece of design, offering stunning 360 views of the surrounding scenery.

Enjoy waterfront dining, spectacular sunsets, a private pool, and bedroom suites, each with their own bath. Walk along the oceanside path to swimming, snorkeling, and diving. Steele Point is is located on Tortola, an island surround by the most beautiful sailing waters in the world.

Every detail in this custom home is a masterpiece of design; a collection of fine art and original sculpture adorn this property inside and out. While it has the breathtaking beauty, sumptuous luxury, and exclusive privacy of its own island, this gated peninsula is within easy driving distance of Tortola’s casual gourmet restaurants, beautiful beaches and culturally unique nightlife.

No date has been set yet for the reopening – stay tuned…

Steele Point Villa: +1 610-453-4488 | [email protected]

Photo courtesy Burton Smith