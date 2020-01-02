At Suite Life Yachting you can enjoy an all-inclusive yachting vacation in the BVI on a 3-Level floating villa. Captain Roy Sayvetz and Ann are the owner/operators of Suite Life, a 92 foot charter yacht home-based on the island of St. Thomas in the USVI. She is moored in Charlotte Amalie where they pick up guests, but they are always over in the BVI entertaining guests.

On the Suite Life your can enjoy the luxury of a resort vacation, and the privacy high standards demand. As an all-inclusive floating resort, they provide guests a new view and experience every day. At 92′ long and 22′ wide, the yacht offers 3,000 sq. ft. of living space including 4 guest staterooms and large, bold entertainment areas both inside and out. Their professional yacht crew of three will ensure a memorable experience, accentuated with fine dining and choice of destinations and activities.

Suite Life Yachting: +1 206-303-7650 | [email protected]