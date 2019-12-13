Trellis Bay’s New Year’s Eve Party is a FREE Fun Filled Event for the Entire Family!

December 13th, 2019

Trellis Bay's New Year's Eve Party

The party at Trellis Bay is a great way for everyone to come together and ring in the year 2020. Persons gather all along the beachfront to celebrate and join in the activities with Famous BBQ, open bars, Dj’s, live entertainment, bayside Jumbies, a midnight champagne toast and a special midnight countdown with a GRAND FIREWORKS DISPLAY at 12:00 AM. There will also be promotional booths and special prizes/giveaways for the entire night.

This year’s party is themed as a “Flag Fete” bringing all nationalities together to ring in 2020!

Live Entertainment by:

  • Dj Tyga
  • Dj Dre
  • Young Money Soundz
  • It’s A Secret Band
  • OMG Live

Prizes and Giveaways:

  • Chance to win two (2) Round Trip tickets to St. Maarten (Compliments of Travel Wize BVI)
  • Two Round Trip Tickets and other giveaways from Virgin Gorda Transport – Speedy’s
  • Additional prizes and countless giveaways for the entire night!

Also Open Along the Beachfront:

  • Jeremy’s Kitchen
  • Marche at Trellis
  • Aragorn’s Studio

Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill: +1 284-495-1421 | [email protected]

Related News

Three Reasons to Consider Jost Van Dyke for Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

December 15th, 2019

Time for a change? This season try staying on Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. After nearly complete devastation from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the beautiful little island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin...

Celebrate the New Year Caribbean Style at Foxy’s Old Year’s Night!

December 10th, 2019

Come ring in the new year "Caribbean style" at Foxy's Bar & Restaurant in Great Harbour, Jost Van Dyke BVI. Foxy's Old Year's Night 2019 is coming and you don't want to miss being a part of this epic,...