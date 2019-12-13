Trellis Bay’s New Year’s Eve Party is a FREE Fun Filled Event for the Entire Family!

The party at Trellis Bay is a great way for everyone to come together and ring in the year 2020. Persons gather all along the beachfront to celebrate and join in the activities with Famous BBQ, open bars, Dj’s, live entertainment, bayside Jumbies, a midnight champagne toast and a special midnight countdown with a GRAND FIREWORKS DISPLAY at 12:00 AM. There will also be promotional booths and special prizes/giveaways for the entire night.

This year’s party is themed as a “Flag Fete” bringing all nationalities together to ring in 2020!

Live Entertainment by:

Dj Tyga

Dj Dre

Young Money Soundz

It’s A Secret Band

OMG Live

Prizes and Giveaways:

Chance to win two (2) Round Trip tickets to St. Maarten (Compliments of Travel Wize BVI)

Two Round Trip Tickets and other giveaways from Virgin Gorda Transport – Speedy’s

Additional prizes and countless giveaways for the entire night!

Also Open Along the Beachfront:

Jeremy’s Kitchen

Marche at Trellis

Aragorn’s Studio

Trellis Bay Market Bar & Grill: +1 284-495-1421 | [email protected]