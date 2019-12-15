Three Reasons to Consider Jost Van Dyke for Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

December 15th, 2019

Jost Van Dyke Villas for Vacation Rental

Time for a change? This season try staying on Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. After nearly complete devastation from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the beautiful little island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands is back and better than ever. Here are three reasons to consider Jost Van Dyke for your Caribbean vacation this season.

Reason #1 – The greenery and flowers of the island are back in full bloom, new palm tress have been planted and White Bay beach and the bay are as beautiful as ever.

Reason #2 – Twenty (20) beach and oceanfront bars and restaurants now back in business. And lastly, the nearly all of the pre-Irma accommodations have been repaired or rebuilt and are available to book for your next BVI holiday.

Reason #3 – Airline flights to St. Thomas are more frequent and a number of water taxis are in operation that make it easier to fly in and out of St Thomas USVI and then taxi direct to Jost Van Dyke.

Here’s the current list of places to stay on Jost:

Almost Heaven Villa – Great Harbour
Escape Villa – White Bay
Glass House BVI Villa – White Bay
Hideaway Villa – Sandy Ground Estates
Ocean View Villa – Great Harbour
Perfect Pineapple Inn – White Bay
Petite Paradis Villa – Great Harbour
Pink House Villas – White Bay
Sandy Ground Estates Villas – Sandy Ground Estates
Sea Crest Inn – Great Harbour
White Bay Villas – White Bay

Click the links above to view these wonderful villas and inns and start packing!

