Three Reasons to Consider Jost Van Dyke for Your Next Caribbean Vacation!

Time for a change? This season try staying on Jost Van Dyke in the BVI. After nearly complete devastation from hurricanes Irma and Maria, the beautiful little island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands is back and better than ever. Here are three reasons to consider Jost Van Dyke for your Caribbean vacation this season.

Reason #1 – The greenery and flowers of the island are back in full bloom, new palm tress have been planted and White Bay beach and the bay are as beautiful as ever.

Reason #2 – Twenty (20) beach and oceanfront bars and restaurants now back in business. And lastly, the nearly all of the pre-Irma accommodations have been repaired or rebuilt and are available to book for your next BVI holiday.

Reason #3 – Airline flights to St. Thomas are more frequent and a number of water taxis are in operation that make it easier to fly in and out of St Thomas USVI and then taxi direct to Jost Van Dyke.

Here’s the current list of places to stay on Jost:

Almost Heaven Villa – Great Harbour

Escape Villa – White Bay

Glass House BVI Villa – White Bay

Hideaway Villa – Sandy Ground Estates

Ocean View Villa – Great Harbour

Perfect Pineapple Inn – White Bay

Petite Paradis Villa – Great Harbour

Pink House Villas – White Bay

Sandy Ground Estates Villas – Sandy Ground Estates

Sea Crest Inn – Great Harbour

White Bay Villas – White Bay

Click the links above to view these wonderful villas and inns and start packing!