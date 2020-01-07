Enjoy Accommodations in the Heart of the Marina at Leverick Bay Resort!

With 14 guest rooms and 4 suites – delightfully named Cinnamon, Spice, Ginger, and Nutmeg – Leverick Bay Resort offers accommodations in the heart of the marina, just steps from the beach and pool.

Guest rooms have two double beds and feature a fridge and a patio with views of North Sound. Suites include both 1- and 2-bedroom versions, with modern kitchens, living areas, BBQs, and wraparound terraces. All rooms and suites also feature air conditioning.

With the marina, pool, tennis court, restaurant, beach bar, water activities, and spa all on-site, Leverick Bay Resort has everything you need for a great vacation. And if you want to explore Virgin Gorda or the other islands, the staff is very knowledgeable and can help you arrange excursions and day trips.

Whether for just a night or two off a boat, or for an extended vacation, Leverick Bay Resort is a great place to stay in North Sound.

Leverick Bay Resort & Marina: +1 284-542-4014| [email protected]