Find Your Zen: A Touch of the Caribbean Day Spa in the BVI

If paradise had a reset button, it might just be A Touch of the Caribbean Day Spa. With multiple locations across the British Virgin Islands—including Virgin Gorda, Anegada, and the Loose Mongoose on Beef Island—this locally owned gem is your go-to for island-inspired wellness.

Whether you’re soaking in the views from Anegada or unwinding after a beach day in Virgin Gorda, this spa offers a serene escape infused with Caribbean charm. Treatments are rooted in both relaxation and results, with Elemis products featured throughout their menu of massages, facials, body scrubs, and more.

In Virgin Gorda, the spa is conveniently located across from M & M Bakery in Spanish Town and is open daily from 9 to 5. Even better? They’ll bring the relaxation to you—with in-villa spa services available for those who prefer to unwind in the comfort of their own space. Over on Anegada, you’ll find them at the Anegada Beach Club, where massages and facials unfold in an open-air, salt-swept setting. And at the Loose Mongoose, you can indulge in a full menu of therapies, from deep tissue massages to blissful pedicures—each one as revitalizing as a dip in the sea.

For the ultimate splurge, don’t miss the Caribbean Spa Retreat—150 minutes of pure indulgence, including an Elemis massage, facial, and pedi that will leave you floating well above sea level.

Whether you’re in full vacation mode or just need to recharge after a long sail, A Touch of the Caribbean delivers a dose of luxury with a laid-back island vibe.

Phone: 1-284-340-3114 | 1-284-340-7402

bookings@atouchofthecaribbean.com