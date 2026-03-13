Lions Spirit Catering

Lion Spirit Catering & Academy

Lion Spirit Catering, helmed by Dwayne Donovan, provides private chef services and customized catering for visitors and residents throughout Jost Van Dyke and the surrounding British Virgin Islands. Specializing in fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors, and thoughtful presentation, Lion Spirit creates memorable dining experiences for a variety of occasions—from intimate villa dinners and yacht charters to weddings, celebrations, and corporate gatherings.

With a friendly and professional team, Lion Spirit Catering works closely with clients to design personalized menus and seamless service that allows guests to relax and enjoy their time in the islands.

In addition to culinary services, Lion Spirit Academy offers wellness-focused movement and training programs inspired by traditional practices such as Tai Chi and Chi Kung, along with functional exercise programs designed to improve strength, balance, and energy. Private Tai Chi sessions can be arranged on the beach, aboard yachts, or at private villas—offering a unique wellness experience during your stay in the BVI.

Services Offered

Private Chef & Catering Services – Custom menus for villas, yachts, weddings, and special events

Event Planning Support – Assistance with menu design and event coordination

Professional Staffing – Experienced chefs, servers, and bartenders

Villa & Yacht Breakfast Delivery – Pattés, empanadas, and other morning favorites

Appetizers & Casual Dining – Wings, fish & fries, coconut shrimp, and more

Ice Delivery – Convenient ice supply for villas and yachts in the Jost Van Dyke area

Trash Pickup Services – Post-event cleanup for villas and yachts in the Jost area

Provisioning Services – Food and supply delivery for villas and yachts

Private Tai Chi Classes – Beach, villa, or yacht sessions for guests seeking wellness and relaxation

Guests can also explore Lion Spirit merchandise, wellness resources, and downloadable Tai Chi training materials online.

Chef Bio – Dwayne Donovan

Dwayne Donovan is the founder of Lion Spirit Catering & Academy, bringing together his passion for food, hospitality, and holistic wellness. A dedicated chef and movement practitioner, Dwayne is known for creating flavorful, nourishing meals that highlight fresh ingredients and island-inspired cuisine.

From an early age, Dwayne developed a deep interest in health and physical well-being. After being diagnosed with asthma as a child, he discovered the benefits of Tai Chi and regular exercise, which played a significant role in improving his health and shaping his lifelong commitment to movement, balance, and strength. Over the years, he has continued studying functional training, Tai Chi, and Chi Kung while also refining his culinary craft.

Today, Dwayne shares both his culinary expertise and wellness philosophy with guests visiting the British Virgin Islands—offering not only memorable meals but also opportunities to reconnect with health, energy, and the natural beauty of the islands.

Learn more: https://www.jvdlionspiritacademy.com

Email: lionspiritacademy@gmail.com

Phone: 1 (284) 442-2508 or 1 (284) 541-2508

Instagram: @jost_vip_chef @lion_spirit_academy