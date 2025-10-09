Rebalance & Restore at The Lotus Center Spa in Virgin Gorda

Hidden in the tranquil setting of The Valley, The Lotus Center Spa offers a sanctuary of calm and healing in the heart of Virgin Gorda. With a holistic menu of treatments, a skilled team, and the flexibility to come to you, it’s a must-visit for travelers seeking rest and renewal.

A Spa That Meets You Where You Are

Located at Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour, The Lotus Center Spa sits beside the sea, right next to Brew Coffee Shop. With views, sea breezes, and a peaceful ambiance, it’s a perfect spot to pause and reset during your island stay.

What’s on the Menu

The Lotus Center offers a wide spectrum of wellness services, including:

Massages — Swedish, deep tissue, aromatherapy, and more, all designed to ease muscle tension and restore balance.

Body Treatments — Wraps, scrubs, and therapies to detox, hydrate, and invigorate your skin.

Facials & Hair Removal — Custom facial treatments plus waxing or hair removal options for fresh, revitalized skin.

Complementary Therapies — Holistic modalities such as acupuncture and energy work to support deeper healing.

Yoga & Retreats — From individual yoga sessions to full re-alignment retreats, The Lotus Center is a hub for movement, mindfulness, and inner balance.

Hand & Foot Treatments — Mani/pedis, reflexology, and treatment for tired hands and feet.

Mobile / Out-Call Services — If you’d rather stay in your villa or aboard your yacht, their therapists can bring the experience right to you.

Why Travelers Love It

Expert Team — Therapists, acupuncturists, estheticians, and yoga instructors bring a blend of experience and local care to every treatment.

Flexible & Personalized — Whether you’re staying just a few nights or planning a wellness retreat, you can mix and match treatments or opt for packages.

Open & Accessible — The spa is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with appointment flexibility if you need earlier or later times.

Villa/Yacht Friendly — They welcome private bookings to your villa or boat, so you don’t have to leave your space to enjoy spa care.

Practical Info