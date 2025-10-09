Escape & Rejuvenate: The Spa at Leverick Bay, Virgin Gorda

Tucked into the serene shores of North Sound, Virgin Gorda, The Spa at Leverick Bay invites guests to slow down, breathe deeply, and indulge in true island wellness. This full-service spa, located within Leverick Bay Resort & Marina, offers an immersive retreat for body, mind, and spirit.

What You’ll Find

The Spa’s menu is expansive and curated to deliver balance and rejuvenation. Some highlights include:

Massages — Swedish, Deep Tissue, Thai, Indian, Shiatsu, and specialty treatments such as couples, prenatal, and sports massages.

Body Treatments & Wraps — From sea salt scrubs and hydrating wraps to soothing therapies that leave skin glowing.

Facials & Hair Removal — Custom facials, gentle waxing, and other aesthetic services to enhance your natural beauty.

Manicures & Pedicures — Classic, gel, paraffin, and reflexology-infused treatments to pamper your hands and feet.

Ayurvedic & Complementary Therapies — A deeper dive into holistic wellness with treatments rooted in ancient healing traditions.

Yoga & Wellness Retreats — Group and private yoga sessions, as well as day retreats and multi-day programs for a deeper reset and alignment.

For guests who prefer to stay in their villa, yacht, or beachfront spot, The Spa also offers out-call services. A therapist can bring the experience to you, wherever you are on Virgin Gorda.

Why It Stands Out

Skilled international team — The Spa employs therapists, estheticians, and Ayurvedic practitioners from around the world, ensuring a diverse range of styles and expertise.

Flexible & customized experience — Guests can mix and match treatments, request upgrades, or arrange spa packages that span multiple services in a single visit.

Oceanfront ambience — Set in the resort’s lush marina and waterfront environment, many treatments can be enjoyed with the soothing sounds of waves in the background.

Practical Details

Operating hours: Daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Team size: The Spa has a staff of eight professional therapists ready to serve guests.

The Spa at Leverick Bay | Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Phone: +1 (284) 346-1235 | Website: www.thebvispa.com | Email: info@thebvispa.com