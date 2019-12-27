Enjoy Great Food with an Amazing View at Hog Heaven Bar & Grill on VG!

December 27th, 2019

Hog Heaven Bar & Restaurant Virgin Gorda

At Hog Heaven Bar & Grill on Virgin Gorda it’s hard to decide which is better, the food or the view. We think they’re both equally as good.

Hog Heaven sits high atop Virgin Gorda with an absolutely beautiful view of the entire North Sound from the lovely deck that surrounds the restaurant. You’ll get a great bird’s eye view of Bitter End, Moskito Island, Necker Island, Eustatia, Prickly Pear, Saba Rock, Leverick Bay and more. On clear days, you can even make out a faint strip of Anegada in the distance.

Hog Heaven, as it name implies, is also well-known for its incredible BBQ ribs and pulled pork sandwiches. In addition, this casual restaurant serves delicious barbecue chicken and fresh fish along with a long list of beer, wine, and cocktails. Hog Heaven is open daily for for lunch and dinner.

Hog Heaven Bar & Grill: +1 284-547-5964

