Dolphin Water Taxi Debuts its New Counter Space at the St. Thomas Airport Baggage Claim!

Dolphin Water Taxi is thrilled to announce their new counter space at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas! In furthering their expansion to better serve their guests traveling to The British Virgin Islands, they have secured check-in counter space at the STT airport baggage claim area, as well as at the Red Hook public ferry terminal. The ultimate goal of Dolphin Water Taxi is to enhance their ability to more expeditiously move traveling visitors from baggage claim to their final BVI destination. They promise to minimize ground time and get all guests started on their vacation as quickly as possible; especially after a long day of air travel!

According to Greg Aberle, owner of Dolphin Water Taxi, they he ensures that, “all of our guest’s travel experience will now become even easier. We currently are the only ferry or water taxi operator at the airport to handle guests as they make their way to their final destination.” He offers all arriving weary travelers cold beverages such as beer, water, and Cruzan rum shots as they wait for their luggage at Dolphin’s new airport counter location. Then, it is door to door VIP service to the BVI – absolutely no more waiting. His vessel operation offers both 100% private experiences and shared ferry experiences for those guests on a budget.

Dolphin Water Taxi’s 11 vessels can carry groups as small as 2 passengers and as large as 45. They guarantee an efficient and fast experience with no waiting or crowds. As guests arrive into the BVI airport, Dolphin promises that all arriving guests can rest in the knowledge that they are in the hands of a taxi service that not only won the best of the Virgin Islands four years in a row, but is also the largest water taxi private provider in the entire Caribbean.

Greg and the crew at Dolphin Water Taxi invite all incoming travelers to, “join us on board the Dolphin Water Taxis as you make your way back to the BVI! You really cannot do it any faster!”

Pictured above: Dolphin Water Taxi’s STT bag claim “meet and greet” space for their guests.

Dolphin Water Taxi: +1 340-774-2628 | [email protected]