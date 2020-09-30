With the BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Tortola!

September 30th, 2020
With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Tortola’s luxury villas. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on Tortola to choose from. From one bedroom cottages in tropical gardens, to beachfront villas with pure white sand, to hillside villas with expansive ocean views, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.
Tortola is truly one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, where you can disconnect, relax and enjoy this gem of the British Virgin Islands. Enjoy the surfing the waves on the north shore, sailing in the Sir Francis Drake Channel or a hike to the top of Sage Mountain. On Tortola, incredible white sand beaches, the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and great snorkeling abound. And, there are a wide range of restaurants to choose from that will satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Tortola is definitely ready for visitors again now!
Villa Rental Agencies
Best of BVI Villas
BVI Vacation Villas
BVI Villa Rental
Villas of Tortola
Resort Villas
Nanny Cay Resort and Marina Villas – Sea Cows Bay
Villa Rentals By Owner
AnaCapri Estate Villa – Cooten Bay
Arawak House Villa – Smuggler’s Cove
Cane Garden Bay Cottages – CGB
Casa Caribe Villa – Little Apple Bay
Casa Luna Villa – Dawson Estate
Gestalt Villa – Steele Point Estate
Golden Pavilion Villa – Little Bay
Gryphon’s Lair Villa – Lambert Beach
Limin’ House Villa – Belmont Park
Palm Grove Villa – Belmont Estate
Pelican Peak Villa – Romney Park
Smugglers Lookout – Smuggler’s Cove
Tingalayo Villa – West End
Tortola Adventure Villa – Apple Bay
Villa Soleil – Trunk Bay