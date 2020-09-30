With the BVI Opening December 1st, Now Is the Time to Visit Tortola!

With the BVI opening on December 1st, now is the time to book a stay in one of Tortola’s luxury villas. To make your search easier, BVI Traveller has compiled a complete list of accommodations on Tortola to choose from. From one bedroom cottages in tropical gardens, to beachfront villas with pure white sand, to hillside villas with expansive ocean views, there is something to suit every traveller’s needs.

Tortola is truly one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, where you can disconnect, relax and enjoy this gem of the British Virgin Islands. Enjoy the surfing the waves on the north shore, sailing in the Sir Francis Drake Channel or a hike to the top of Sage Mountain. On Tortola, incredible white sand beaches, the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and great snorkeling abound. And, there are a wide range of restaurants to choose from that will satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Tortola is definitely ready for visitors again now!

Villa Rental Agencies

Best of BVI Villas

BVI Vacation Villas

BVI Villa Rental

Villas of Tortola

Resort Villas

Nanny Cay Resort and Marina Villas – Sea Cows Bay

Villa Rentals By Owner

AnaCapri Estate Villa – Cooten Bay

Arawak House Villa – Smuggler’s Cove

Cane Garden Bay Cottages – CGB

Casa Caribe Villa – Little Apple Bay

Casa Luna Villa – Dawson Estate

Gestalt Villa – Steele Point Estate

Golden Pavilion Villa – Little Bay

Gryphon’s Lair Villa – Lambert Beach

Limin’ House Villa – Belmont Park

Palm Grove Villa – Belmont Estate

Pelican Peak Villa – Romney Park

Smugglers Lookout – Smuggler’s Cove

Tingalayo Villa – West End

Tortola Adventure Villa – Apple Bay

Villa Soleil – Trunk Bay